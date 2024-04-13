Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 37,089 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lauer Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. 3,826,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,383. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

