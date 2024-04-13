Lauer Wealth LLC Invests $349,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in 3M by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,223. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

