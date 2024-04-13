Lauer Wealth LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 15,506,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,245,156. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

