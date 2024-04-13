Lauer Wealth LLC Buys 5,991 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 12,537,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,648,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

