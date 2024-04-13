Lauer Wealth LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.91. 17,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,527. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

