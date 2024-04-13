Lauer Wealth LLC Acquires 931 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $253.00. 3,574,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,195. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average of $235.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

