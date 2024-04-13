Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.37.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

