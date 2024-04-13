Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 347,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 265,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $360,340.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $301,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lantern Pharma by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

