Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 347,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 265,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lantern Pharma by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
