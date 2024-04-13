Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $9.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 175,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

KOS stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.