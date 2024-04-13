Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.99. 13,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $636.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

