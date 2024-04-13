Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,186 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,186 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EFT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,801. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

