Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,575 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 218,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,250. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

