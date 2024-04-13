Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 632,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

