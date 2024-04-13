Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 752,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

