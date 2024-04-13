Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after buying an additional 481,776 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after buying an additional 423,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 84,834 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

