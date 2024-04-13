Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,247 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 1,954,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

