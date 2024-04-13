Komodo Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $55.09 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,732,093 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

