Klingman & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

