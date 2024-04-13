Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 12,027 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $2,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.32. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

