Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.55. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 17,989 shares changing hands.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $63,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,429 shares of company stock valued at $12,194. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingsway Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 83,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 105,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.