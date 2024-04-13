Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.55. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 17,989 shares changing hands.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.
In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $63,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,429 shares of company stock valued at $12,194. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
