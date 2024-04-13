Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.