KeyCorp Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $79.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

