Kennedy Investment Group Has $560,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,491,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $511.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $207.13 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

