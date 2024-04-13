Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KMRPF remained flat at $4.35 during trading hours on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.