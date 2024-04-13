Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Shares of KMRPF remained flat at $4.35 during trading hours on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
