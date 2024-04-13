Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.36.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$6.21 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of C$129.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Insiders sold 115,226 shares of company stock worth $696,932 in the last three months. 15.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

