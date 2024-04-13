KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 47,747,178 shares trading hands.

KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a market cap of £33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

