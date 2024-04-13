Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $241.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $241.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.94.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average is $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

