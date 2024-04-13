Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $87.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

