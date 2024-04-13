Kava Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $770.07 million and approximately $39.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00054228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00019588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

