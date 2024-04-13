Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

