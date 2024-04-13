Julius Bär Gruppe AG (JBAXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on May 1st

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3417 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
JBAXY stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.
