Julius Bär Gruppe AG (JBAXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on May 1st

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3417 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

