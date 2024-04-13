JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Target Price to $12.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

ABR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,220,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

