JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $20.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE STWD opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,369,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,428 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

