JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.17.

GXO stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

