Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.64. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 87,009 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Journey Energy
Journey Energy Stock Performance
Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.363189 earnings per share for the current year.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
