Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.64. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 87,009 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Journey Energy

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$225.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.02.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.363189 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.