John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $1,679,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLYB opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

