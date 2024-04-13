John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 6,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 593,356 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.