JMP Securities Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $305.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.36.

LPL Financial stock opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $274.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

