JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Susquehanna

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,071 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,273 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

