Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.35 million and $65,411.76 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011653 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,539.23 or 1.00082651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0020901 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,366.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

