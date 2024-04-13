Jefferies Financial Group Increases Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $355.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Corpay Stock Down 1.9 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
