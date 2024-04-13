Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at UBS Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

