Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 469.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $185.86 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.