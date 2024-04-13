Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

