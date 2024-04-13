Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

