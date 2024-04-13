J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $140.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.47.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

