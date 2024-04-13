Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) PT Lowered to $14.50

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

IE opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

