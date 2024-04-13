Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stake Reduced by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,949 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ituran Location and Control worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $518.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

