iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. 402,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,172. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

