iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.14 and last traded at C$50.14. 35,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 39,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.13.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

